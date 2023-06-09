Chris Haynes laughs at possibility of Damian Lillard joining Celtics
BOSTON -- Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes has a solid relationship with Damian Lillard. The reporter says that he speaks to the Trail Blazers star frequently about basketball and about life.
So it was noteworthy that when Haynes was asked by Dan Patrick about the possibility of Lillard requesting a trade to the Celtics, Haynes could not hold in his laughter.
"He's not doing Boston. He's not. He's not doing Boston," a howling Haynes told Patrick this week. "I don't see that. ... I think that's pretty safe to say."
It was already fairly clear that Lillard was not interested in joining the Celtics when he omitted Boston from his list of potential landing spots in a trade this week, but Haynes' response drove that point home even more.
Haynes said that Lillard wants to win a championship, so if the Blazers elect to use the No. 3 pick to select a player and start a rebuild of sorts, Lillard may want out. And if that happens, Haynes believes Portland will try to respect Lillard's requests.
"I would think, if it gets to that point, they would consult with Dame, because Dame's been there 10 years, been a model citizen, represented that city and that organization with class all throughout," Haynes said. "I think they would try to get him where he wants to go -- in the East, that is. I do not see and envision a possibility that he would be traded to a Western Conference team."
Nor would he be traded to Boston, apparently.
