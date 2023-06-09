Chris Haynes laughs at possibility of Damian Lillard joining Celtics

Will Celtics alter strategy to get over title hump? And are Patriots in a better place this year?

Will Celtics alter strategy to get over title hump? And are Patriots in a better place this year?

Will Celtics alter strategy to get over title hump? And are Patriots in a better place this year?

BOSTON -- Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes has a solid relationship with Damian Lillard. The reporter says that he speaks to the Trail Blazers star frequently about basketball and about life.

So it was noteworthy that when Haynes was asked by Dan Patrick about the possibility of Lillard requesting a trade to the Celtics, Haynes could not hold in his laughter.

"He's not doing Boston. He's not. He's not doing Boston," a howling Haynes told Patrick this week. "I don't see that. ... I think that's pretty safe to say."

Chris Haynes on Damian Lillard joining the Celtics 👀



CH: “He’s not doing Boston. He’s not. I don’t see that.”



DP: “You can confidently report that Dame doesn’t want to go to Boston?”



CH: “I think that’s pretty safe to say.”



(via @dpshow, h/t @dru_star)pic.twitter.com/9MB6HLar2k — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 8, 2023

It was already fairly clear that Lillard was not interested in joining the Celtics when he omitted Boston from his list of potential landing spots in a trade this week, but Haynes' response drove that point home even more.

Haynes said that Lillard wants to win a championship, so if the Blazers elect to use the No. 3 pick to select a player and start a rebuild of sorts, Lillard may want out. And if that happens, Haynes believes Portland will try to respect Lillard's requests.

"I would think, if it gets to that point, they would consult with Dame, because Dame's been there 10 years, been a model citizen, represented that city and that organization with class all throughout," Haynes said. "I think they would try to get him where he wants to go -- in the East, that is. I do not see and envision a possibility that he would be traded to a Western Conference team."

Nor would he be traded to Boston, apparently.