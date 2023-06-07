Chris Christie launches presidential bid in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER - New Hampshire is in the national spotlight as former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is back in Manchester officially launching his bid for the Republican nomination for president.

This time though, his main mission is going after Trump, even though he was once an ally and top endorser.

The 60-year-old spoke with Republican voters at a townhall event at St. Anselm College.

"The reason I'm going after Trump is twofold, one he deserves it, and two it's the way to win," said Chris Christie.

Christie has turned into a top critic of the former president and Republican frontrunner after Trump refused to concede his loss to President Joe Biden in 2020, spreading lies about voter fraud.

Tuesday night, Christie criticized some of Trump's failed promises and character.

Chris Christie, former governor of New Jersey, speaks during a town hall event at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, US, on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Aristide Economopoulos/Bloomberg via Getty Images

"The person I am talking about who is obsessed with the mirror, who never admits a mistake, who never admits a fault, who always finds someone else and something else to blame for whatever goes wrong but finds every reason to take credit for anything that goes right is Donald Trump," said Christie.

Experts like WBZ political analyst Jon Keller say Christie is a long shot in growing primary field.

Back in 2016, Christie placed 6th in the New Hampshire primary and ended his race there.

"The human mind is a funny thing, when it's got a big ego within it, it's got some money behind it and on paper it looks like there might be a chance, it can all add to take a stab at something when really no hope is the operative phrase," said Keller.

Christie's announcement comes a day after New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu opted against running-warning that a crowded field could lead to Trump's nomination and doom for the party.

Republican voters believe it's worth it for Christie to try.

"Who else is?" said Christie Supporter Mike Foster. "I mean he's going to tell the facts, that's what I'm looking forward to hearing."

"I don't think it's too crowded yet," said Republican Supporter Jeris Ragusa. "But what I'm looking for is the debates because I think that even if Chris doesn't win, it will make everyone else tell the truth around him."

Former Vice President Mike Pence is expected to announce his bid for the Republican nomination on Wednesday in Iowa.