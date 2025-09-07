Efton Chism inactive for Patriots vs. Raiders; Will Campbell will play in Week 1

The New England Patriots will have their top pick -- left tackle Will Campbell -- for Sunday's season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium. But preseason standout Efton Chism III is among the seven Patriots players who will not suit up for the game.

Chism was a star in his two preseason games after he joined the Patriots as an undrafted free-agent out of Eastern Washington over the offseason. He caught a dozen passes in his two games, including an impressive touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings where he shed a number of would-be tacklers on his way to the end zone.

But Chism also suffered a knee injury while he fought his way through the Minnesota defense, which he's been nursing since the game. Chism was limited in two of the team's three practices in Week 1, and now he's inactive for Sunday's clash with the Raiders.

It will leave the Patriots with Stefon Diggs, DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins, and rookie Kyle Williams in Drake Maye's wide receiver arsenal.

In addition to Chism, cornerbacks Christian Gonzalez (who was ruled out Friday) and Charles Woods, guard Caedan Wallace, linebacker Anfernee Jennings, nose tackle Eric Gregory, and quarterback Tommy DeVito are inactive. DeVito is listed as the team's emergency, third-string quarterback for Sunday.

Will Campbell active for Patriots

Campbell, whom New England drafted with the fourth overall pick in April, is active and set to play against the Raiders after he was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report with an ankle injury. Campbell first appeared on the injury report Thursday, and was limited for the final two practices of the week.

But Campbell is good to go and will be New England's starting left tackle. He won't be the only rookie on the left side, either, with third-round pick Jared Wilson set to be New England's starting left guard.