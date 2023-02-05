Fighter jets from Massachusetts supported mission to shoot down suspected Chinese spy balloon

Suspected Chinese spy balloon shot down U.S. shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon off South Carolina coast 03:07

WESTFIELD - Fighter jets that took off from Massachusetts were part of the mission to shoot down the suspected Chinese spy balloon that had been drifting across the United States for days.

The Department of Defense said that F-15 Eagles flying from Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield supported the F-22 jet that brought down the balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday afternoon.

"The 104th Fighter Wing prepares and deploys in support of domestic, humanitarian, and combat operations anywhere in the world," the website for the air base in Western Massachusetts says.

File photo of a pair of F-15 Eagle fighter jets assigned to Barnes Air National Guard Base off the coast of New England in 2022 U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Hayden

An F-22 Raptor fighter out of Virginia shot the balloon with a Sidewinder missile, the department said. A senior defense official told CBS News that there are no indications that any military personnel, civilian aircraft or maritime vessels were harmed.

Video captured by people on the ground shows the moment fighter jets shot down the balloon.

Video captures the moment U.S. fighter jets shot down the suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast on Saturday. The balloon had been hovering over the U.S. since Thursday. https://t.co/jtFYaViB18 pic.twitter.com/oHW4tUjbTT — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 4, 2023

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said the mission to shoot down the balloon was conducted in coordination with the Canadian government. He said that President Joe Biden gave the go-ahead on Wednesday "to take down the surveillance balloon as soon as the mission could be accomplished without undue risk to American lives under the balloon's path."