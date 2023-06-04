People brave the chilly weather to watch annual Dorchester Day Parade

DORCHESTER - People gathered in Boston's largest neighborhood Sunday to watch the annual Dorchester Day Parade.

This year, the parade featured marching bands, community organizations and local lawmakers like Mayor Michelle Wu and City Councilor Julia Mejia.

WBZ TV teamed up with Boston Neighborhood Network to be co-media sponsors this year. Courtney Cole co-anchored the parade with Big Sister Boston CEO Annissa Assaibi George. And Katrina Kincade was in the parade in her role as Miss Massachusetts.

The parade dates back to 1904. The three-mile route starts at Lower Mills along Dorchester Avenue and ends at Columbia Road.