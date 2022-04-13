Experts Now Recommend All Children 8-18 Get Screened For Anxiety

BOSTON (CBS) - There are increasing concerns about the mental well-being of the nation's children, especially since the pandemic. Now, for the first time, a leading panel of experts says kids as young as 8 should be screened for a common mental health disorder.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, a group of volunteer experts that issues a range of recommendations on preventative medicine such as breast and colon cancer screening, has already recommended depression screening in all kids 12 and older. But the panel is now recommending that pediatricians screen all children ages 8 to 18 for anxiety, regardless of whether they suspect it or not.

Mental health experts say kids with anxiety who don't exhibit behavioral problems at home or at school could easily be overlooked, and anxiety in childhood has been linked to anxiety, depression and substance use later in life. It's estimated as many as 30% of teens could suffer from some form of anxiety.

