7-year-old girl injured after being hit by SUV in Gloucester
GLOUCESTER - A 7-year-old girl is in the hospital after she ran in front of a car Saturday morning and was hit by a Ford Escape Gloucester.
Gloucester Police responded to the Warner Street accident at about 11:30 a.m. The girl was injured, but remained conscious, and was treated at the scene before being transported to O'Maley Innovation Middle School and flown to a Boston hospital. Her condition is currently unknown.
The driver of the Ford stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. The crash is still under investigation.
