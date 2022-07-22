Startup grants aimed at 2 "child care deserts" in Massachusetts

LYNN - Relief could be on the way for some Massachusetts parents living in so-called "child care deserts."

The state identified two cities, Lynn and Springfield, where there aren't enough daycares. So officials are giving out thousands of dollars in grants to business owners in those communities who want to open child care centers.

Training will be provided. Fourteen grantees will get up to $4,500 to go toward starting a child care business.

"The cost of childcare is insurmountable for far too many families in Massachusetts," State Treasurer Deb Goldberg said in a statement. "We are hopeful that these grants will empower local entrepreneurs to start and grow successful businesses that offer affordable childcare services within their own communities."

The application deadline is August 5 at 5 p.m. Click here for more information.