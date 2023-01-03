5-year-old dies of injuries from Chicopee Christmas Eve fire

CHICOPEE - A 5-year-old Chicopee boy has died from injuries suffered in a fire on Christmas Eve.

Firefighters pulled the seriously injured boy from a three-story home on Chicopee Street just after noon on December 24 and rushed him to the hospital.

"On behalf of the Chicopee Fire Department, I want to express our deepest condolences to this innocent child's family and loved ones," Chief Daniel Stamborski said in a statement. "This is a tragedy for them and for our community."

An investigation into what sparked the fire, which is believed to have started in the third-floor living room, involved the fire department, police and arson detectives from the district attorney's office. But the cause was still unknown as of Tuesday.

Fifteen people were displaced by the fire that caused significant damage. One resident and a firefighter are still recovering from their injuries.

"Tragically, most fatal fires occur in the place we feel safest – our own homes," State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said in a statement. "Please take a moment today to check your smoke alarms to be sure they're working properly and within their 10-year useful lifespans. Develop a home escape plan with two ways out that you can use in the event of a fire, and be sure everyone in your family can safely use them."