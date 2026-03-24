Massachusetts teen testifies before Congress about family's encounter with ICE

A Chelsea, Massachusetts mother was detained by ICE in September of 2025 despite being a U.S. citizen. Her daughter, 18-year-old Ana Michelle Ramirez Sanan, told her story to a Senate committee on Tuesday.

"When I arrived, the first thing that I saw was our car with shattered windows and I was afraid that my mom and brother were already gone," said Ramirez Sanan.

She said she tried to come to her family's aid, telling legislators her brother has autism and couldn't explain to ICE agents that he was a U.S. citizen.

"I tried to protect him by yelling out, 'My brother has autism,' but instead of helping him, the ICE officer kept blocking me and told me to shut up," said Ramirez Sanan.

Lawmakers listened as Ramirez Sanan told of witnessing her mother, Hilda Ramirez Sanan, being thrown to the ground by ICE agents. She said finally local police came and told ICE to check their IDs. She says it was only then that they were released.

According to Lawyers for Civil Rights, who represent the family, Hilda Ramirez Sanan has lived in the U.S. for more than 20 years and has lawful immigration status (green card). Her two children are both U.S. citizens.

"What if the police didn't get there in time to stop ICE from taking my mom? what if ICE comes after us again?" said Ramirez Sanan.

She is one of several teens testifying before Congress about alleged abuses by ICE featuring testimony about impacts on families. Ramirez Sanan's family has filed a federal tort claim seeking damages against ICE. Ana said her brother doesn't want to go outside anymore and that she suffers from headaches and trauma.

"ICE may have let my family go, but they took so much more from us," said Ramirez Sanan.

CBS News Boston has reached out to ICE for comment but has not heard back.