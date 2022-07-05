Police looking for men involved in Chelsea shooting

CHELSEA - Chelsea Police swarmed a McDonald's parking lot on Revere Beach Parkway after shots were fired there Tuesday afternoon.

Although there no one was hit, police found an abandoned black Volkswagen with bullet holes. A stray bullet hit smashed the window of a nearby Dunkin Donuts and narrowly missed a patron.

Witnesses said a second car, possibly a white "zip car," pulled up to the Volkswagen and then people in both cars began shooting.

The two men in the Volkswagen fled on foot down Cheever Street and the white car took off down Sagamore Avenue.

Police said they believed the two groups know each other. Police are currently looking to identify a man who was at the scene. Anyone with information should call the police.