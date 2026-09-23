Massachusetts mother pleads guilty in death of 3-year-old who was left with siblings during night out

A Chelsea, Massachusetts, woman has been sentenced to prison time after she pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge in the 2024 death of her 3-year-old son. Prosecutors had accused the mother of leaving the young boy with his siblings while she went out drinking.

Jennifer Prudencio, 27, was sentenced to four to six years in prison and an additional three years of probation for three counts of reckless endangerment of a child.

The Suffolk County District Attorney's office said 3-year-old Yael Guardado-Prudencio was found dead inside his mother's Chelsea apartment on April 7, 2024.

Jennifer Prudencio in court on April 10, 2024. CBS Boston

During Prudencio's initial arraignment in 2024, prosecutors alleged that she left her 3-year-old son in the care of his older siblings, then 7 and 8 years old, despite the child being sick and vomiting blood in the week leading up to his death. The boy also had a history of seizures and hemophilia.

Prosecutors said that Prudencio spent the night at her boyfriend's home in Somerville and did not return to her Chelsea apartment until 10 a.m. the next morning, when her son was found dead.

"The defendant also admitted that during the night, she received a video and text from her 8-year-old son communicating concerns for the alleged victim's well-being. And despite that she chose to stay out all night," prosecutor Audrey Mark said during Prudencio's initial arraignment.

As part of Prudencio's probation terms, she is required to undergo mental health treatment, cannot consume alcohol or illegal drugs, and must undergo a parenting class should she have another child or seek reunification or visitation with her older children.