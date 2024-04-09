Chelsea mother charged in death of 3-year-old son

CHELSEA - A Chelsea mother has been arrested in connection with the death of her three-year-old son.

Jennifer Prudencio, 25, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment of a child. Police responded to Prudencio's apartment on Spencer Ave. on Sunday morning where they found her son, Yael Guardado-Prudencio, unresponsive.

Prudencio is expected to be arraigned in Chelsea District Court on Wednesday.

"The death of someone so young is a tragedy beyond words," Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

More details about the investigation be released at Prudencio's arraignment.