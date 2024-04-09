Watch CBS News
Local News

Chelsea mother charged in death of 3-year-old son

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

CHELSEA - A Chelsea mother has been arrested in connection with the death of her three-year-old son.

Jennifer Prudencio, 25, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment of a child. Police responded to Prudencio's apartment on Spencer Ave. on Sunday morning where they found her son, Yael Guardado-Prudencio, unresponsive.

Prudencio is expected to be arraigned in Chelsea District Court on Wednesday.

"The death of someone so young is a tragedy beyond words," Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

More details about the investigation be released at Prudencio's arraignment. 

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on April 9, 2024 / 4:43 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.