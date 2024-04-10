Massachusetts mom allegedly left sick son who later died in care of siblings while she went out

CHELSEA - A Chelsea mother is being held on $100,000 bail in connection with her young son's death after prosecutors said he died while she was out for the night.

Jennifer Prudencio, 25, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment in the death of her 3-year-old son. She pleaded not guilty to the charges when she was in court on Wednesday.

Prosecutors said Prudencio's son had a medical history of seizures and hemophilia and was sick and vomiting blood in the week leading up to his death. On Saturday April 6, Prudencio's son vomited again and she allegedly left him in the care of his older siblings, who are 7 and 8 years old, while she went out for the night.

Prosecutors said Prudencio spent Saturday night drinking at a bar in Revere, then spent the night at her boyfriend's home in Somerville. During the night, her 8-year-old son allegedly texted her out of concern for his younger brother and sent her a video of the sick child. Prudencio allegedly responded she would be home soon.

When Prudencio returned to her Spencer Avenue apartment on Sunday morning at around 10 a.m., her son was found dead.

Prudencio's attorney called the boy's death a "terrible, terrible tragedy" and said she's distraught over her son's death. He added there was no prior Department of Children and families involvement with the family and that Prudencio is cooperating with police.

Prudencio is due back in court May 2 for a probably cause hearing.