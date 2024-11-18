4 Chelsea, Massachusetts schools closed due to massive fire at old mill

Roof of old Chelsea, Massachusetts mill collapses in fire

CHELSEA - A huge fire in Chelsea, Massachusetts has forced the city to close all four of the elementary schools there Monday.

Chelsea fire

Flames broke out at an old mill on Forbes Street just after midnight. Firefighters shut down the entire area around the Chelsea Creek for hours while they brought the fire under control.

There have been no reports of any injuries and there's no word yet on how the fire started.

Flames broke out at an old mill on Forbes Street in Chelsea, Massachusetts on Nov. 18, 2024. Johnny Reyes

The property was listed for sale for $30 million and had been approved for development before the fire.

Chelsea schools closed

The complex is near the Sokolowski, Hooks, Kelly and Berkowitz elementary schools. Superintendent Dr. Almi Abeyta made the decision Monday morning to close them for the day as a precaution.

"The fire has led to restricted access to the school campus, and our primary concern is the safety of our students, staff, and families," she said in a statement.

"We understand that this disruption may cause inconvenience, and we sincerely apologize for any challenges this may present. The situation is evolving, and we are closely monitoring updates from local authorities. We will keep you informed and provide details on when we expect the schools to reopen."

All other schools in Chelsea are open as scheduled on Monday.

MBTA commuter line delays

The fire is also causing delays on the MBTA's Newburyport-Rockport commuter rail line.

"Passengers will be accommodated by a shuttle bus in both directions between Chelsea and Lynn where they will board a train for continued service," the MBTA said on social media.