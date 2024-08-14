Dozens escape massive fire at Chelsea apartment building in the middle of the night

CHELSEA – Dozens of people in Chelsea were forced to rush out of their apartments in the middle of the night when a massive fire ripped through the building.

It happened early Wednesday morning on Washington Ave.

Chelsea apartment building fire

Chelsea Fire Chief John Quatieri said people were sleeping inside the 18-unit apartment building when the fire started.

"We had heavy fire on the rear of the building on arrival. First arriving crews the crews tried to get as many people out of the building as they could," Quatieri said.

About 70 displaced residents were given help with food and temporary housing at La Colaborativa. The organization said it is one of the worst fires in terms of displacement the city has seen in a while.

Irene Alfaro, her mother, and a newborn baby made it down from the fourth floor just in time, but they were forced to leave their pets behind.

"We lost our homes, like everything," Alfaro said. "I open the door and all I see is the smoke. And I couldn't even see her face, she was just pulling me out saying 'Take the baby, take the baby.' And we were all trying to get out. I tried to get my cat. They were four and I couldn't take them out."

Cause of fire under investigation

Flames were so intense that it took crews about five hours to put the fire out.

Juan Morales told WBZ-TV he rushed into a fourth floor apartment to help an elderly man.

"I saw the fire and I could feel the heat," Morales said. "I grabbed him and I put his hands around my shoulders and assisted him down the stairs and he was the last guy out."

That man was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. No other injuries have been reported.

Quatieri said the entire roof collapsed and the structure is likely a total loss.

Crews spent much of the morning looking for hot spots to ensure that nothing reignites.

Investigators have not yet determined how the fire started.