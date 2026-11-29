People gathered Saturday night to grieve during a peace vigil held in the wake of Wednesday's deadly shooting at the Thanksgiving Eve high school football game between Chelsea and East Boston.

Speakers during the event called for the community to rise above violence. Witnesses told WBZ-TV that a group of people in matching black hoodies swarmed the area and started a series of fights that led up to the gunfire at the conclusion of the game Wednesday.

The shooting left 29-year-old Robert Acosta dead.

Support poured in for Acosta during a Saturday candlelight vigil that included music and prayer.

"Our thoughts are with Mr. Robert Acosta, his family and loved ones and everyone whose lives have been touched by this tragedy," one speaker told the crowd.

Robert Acosta was killed after a Thanksgiving football game in Chelsea, Massachusetts. Family photo

Friends and family members shared their grief as they honored Acosta's life.

"He was a really good person, he was a really good guy," one man said at the vigil.

"We're not perfect people you know, but we're perfect in our hearts when we find each other, when we find love, when we find a reason to keep moving forward to fight everything that's in front of you," another man added.

City and school leaders recognize it's going to be a difficult journey for many of the students who witnessed the fatal shooting Wednesday night.

"For that to happen on school grounds is particularly painful," Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez said.

"There's no way a child or a student should have to deal with the trauma they dealt with on Wednesday night," Chelsea Police Department Capt. Thomas Dunn said.

Chelsea Superintendent Chelsea Public Schools Almi Abeyta said there will be social workers and counselors available Monday for anyone who needs help.

"I just want our young people to know that this doesn't define us. You are amazing, you are brilliant and you did not deserve this," Abeyta said.

Residents of the city say they are uniting in peace together.

"That senseless act of violence does not define our city. What defines our city is what you see here today," a resident said.

Police are continuing to search for whoever is responsible for the deadly shooting. No arrests have been made.

"You can rest assured we will not sleep until this individual is put to justice," Dunn said.

Police have not released any information about possible suspects, but are asking anyone who was at the game to share videos or photos they took before, during, or after the shooting.