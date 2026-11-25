A man was shot and killed shortly after the Thanksgiving football game between Chelsea High School and East Boston High School in Chelsea on Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred during a fight between fans on the sidelines immediately following the game, authorities said.

The man in his 20s received medical treatment at the scene and was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital where he died from his injuries.

"The victim, who was involved in a physical altercation with other males along the sidelines, was shot during the fight," Chelsea police said.

Police said the victim, whose identity is not being released, is not a student at Chelsea Public Schools or Boston Public Schools.

No arrests have been made. Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Suffolk County District Attorney's office and Chelsea police are investigating the shooting.

Witnesses tell WBZ-TV that a group of people in matching black hoodies swarmed the area and started a series of fights that led up to the gunfire. Video from the scene shows students and parents running away. Some people sought shelter in a nearby gas station.

"It is absolutely appalling that such terrible, senseless violence would occur at a cherished traditional sporting event attended by hundreds of spectators," District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. "I extend my deepest sympathies to the victim's family, to all those who witnessed this shocking incident, and to the entire Chelsea and East Boston communities."

Chelsea Public Schools will offer counseling services to students, faculty and members of the community who witnessed the shooting.