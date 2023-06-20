Attorney says Chelsea crash was caused by a car malfunction

CHELSEA - The attorney for the Watertown man who is accused of hitting a 14-year-old girl in a Chelsea parking lot says a car malfunction caused the crash.

On Tuesday, 44-year-old Ceserino Borelli appeared in court to face numerous charges in the crash. Police say he was speeding when he drove through a Dunkin' Donuts parking lot, hitting the teen and then crashing through a fence and into cars.

The girl, who is from Everett, was rushed to Mass General Hospital in critical condition. She is still in the hospital.

Borelli was ordered held on $7,000 bail, and he was ordered not to drive.