Driver charged in Chelsea crash that critically injured 14-year-old girl

CHELSEA - A driver is facing charges after a Chelsea crash that critically injured a 14-year-old girl on Sunday.

It happened on Beacham Street, where police said a girl struck a 14-year-old girl before going through the fence at Rise Cannabis. Teddy Tede, the girl's father, said they were on their way to a nearby Dunkin' when he heard the crash.

"I heard the car hit, and I seen the car fly. That's all I've seen. The car flew in the sky, flipped over," Tede said.

The girl, who is from Everett, was rushed to Mass General Hospital in critical condition and is awaiting surgery.

The driver, a 44-year-old man, was also taken to the hospital. He is now charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Police said additional charges could follow, depending on the girl's condition.

"They didn't want me to touch my daughter. They didn't want me to move my daughter. Her lips were turning blue. I didn't listen to nobody. I saved my daughter's life," Tede said. "I blew air into her and her lips went from purple back to pink. If I listened to them I don't know what would have happened."