Clerk fights off armed robber in Chelsea convenience store

Chelsea Police arrested a man seen on surveillance video trying to violently rob the EZ Mart in Chelsea, armed with two knives in broad daylight Monday morning.

Suspect in robbery faces charges

Investigators said Edwin Geovanny Videz-Trinidad, 27, faces several charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, armed robbery and malicious destruction of property.

Police say Videz-Trinidad walked into the store wearing a black ski mask, but the clerk quickly spotted him.

Investigators said that's when a violent struggle started, with the suspect trying to force his way to the register and swinging a knife at the clerk. But the clerk fought back with a screwdriver.

The suspect is seen on video finally knocking over a display case onto the clerk before running out.

Community supports clerk

Long-time customers like Brian Flint came to check on the clerk when they heard what happened.

"He did a good job fighting him off, even though he didn't have a weapon, and he wasn't giving up. He didn't back down, and I respect him, you know?" said Flint. "He didn't just say, 'Here's the money.' He fought for that money because he works hard for that money."

Investigators said the suspect was seen on surveillance video ditching the mask in a nearby trash can and taking off the sweatshirt worn in the robbery on Forsyth Street.

"A dangerous and violent incident"

Detectives tracked down Videz-Trinidad and arrested him at an apartment. They also found the knife in the robbery.

"This was a dangerous and violent incident that could have had far worse consequences," said Chelsea Police Chief Keith E. Houghton in a press release. "Thanks to the quick response and thorough investigative work of our officers, the suspect was swiftly identified and apprehended."

Videz-Trinidad was arraigned in Chelsea District Court.