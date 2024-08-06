Massachusetts police officer on vacation with family in New Hampshire saves 2-year-old's life

CHELMSFORD - A police officer from Massachusetts went to New Hampshire with his family for a vacation and ended up saving a two-year-old child's life.

Chelmsford police officer rescue

Chelmsford Police said one of their officers, Matthew Sech, was at Iona Lake in the White Mountains last Friday morning when he heard screams coming from the shoreline. Officer Sech had recently finished Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) training.

"A woman had just pulled her unresponsive child from the water. Without hesitation, Officer Sech rushed to the scene and delivered several back blows to the child to expel water from her lungs. The child regained consciousness but remained lethargic," police said in a statement.

Paramedics arrived a few minutes later and rushed the child to the hospital. Police said the two-year-old, who was not identified, was later allowed to go home and is "reportedly in good health."

Chelmsford Police Officer Matthew Sech Chelmsford Police

Kidney transplant

"We applaud Officer Sech for his courage and swift response, which unquestionably saved a young life. His commitment to public safety goes beyond his official duties, exemplifying the highest standards of our department," Chelmsford Deputy Police Chief Gary Hannagan said in a statement.

In a video profile on the department's website, Officer Sech said he had a kidney transplant back in 2016 when he was a part-time officer in Dunstable.

"I feel like I'm living proof that I didn't let my medical condition and ultimately needing a transplant, dictate my life," he said in the video.