Two killed in fire in Chelmsford home with no working smoke detectors

Two men died after a fire broke out early Saturday morning in a home on Mobile Avenue in Chelmsford. Fire officials said the home had no working smoke detectors.

Early morning fire

"This is a very sad day for our community and especially for the two families who lost loved ones," said Chelmsford Fire Chief Gary Ryan. "On behalf of the Chelmsford Fire Department, I want to extend our heartfelt condolences."

A neighbor reported the fire just after 4:40 Saturday morning. The Chelmsford Fire Department, which was close, due to an unrelated call, was able to respond in moments. The home had smoke and flames in the front and rear of the building. Firefighters entered the home to look for occupants and to fight the fire from the inside. They removed two men in their 50s from the home. The men were pronounced dead at the scene.

No working smoke detectors

The state fire marshal said early investigations revealed the home did not have any working smoke alarms.

"Investigators found no working smoke alarms at the scene," said State Fire Marshal Jon Davine. "We can't stress enough how important smoke alarms are to surviving a fire at home - especially when we're sleeping. Please take a few minutes today to be sure you and your loved ones are protected."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. However, authorities said it does not appear suspicious. The identities of the two men killed in the fire have not been released yet.