Watch CBS News
Sports

Charlie McAvoy ahead of schedule, dons regular jersey at Bruins practice for first time since surgery

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- The Bruins are getting closer to full strength. That should be a terrifying proposition for the rest of the NHL, considering Boston is off to its hottest start in team history.

Charlie McAvoy took the ice at Warrior Ice Arena for Monday's practice in a normal practice jersey for the first time since undergoing summer shoulder surgery. He was not in the red no-contact sweater that he had been wearing up to this point.

That indicates that McAvoy has been cleared for contact, which is a major step in his comeback. Head coach Jim Montgomery said that McAvoy was ahead of schedule, but won't be playing games in the near future.

The Bruins haven't missed their top defenseman too much to start the season, allowing just 21 goals over the team's first nine games, tied for the fewest allowed in the NHL. 

But with McAvoy taking a big step on Monday, he should be back by the end of November. That should make life even easier on the blue line and for Boston's goaltenders.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on October 31, 2022 / 12:24 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.