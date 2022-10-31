Charlie McAvoy ahead of schedule, dons regular jersey at Bruins practice for first time since surgery

BOSTON -- The Bruins are getting closer to full strength. That should be a terrifying proposition for the rest of the NHL, considering Boston is off to its hottest start in team history.

Charlie McAvoy took the ice at Warrior Ice Arena for Monday's practice in a normal practice jersey for the first time since undergoing summer shoulder surgery. He was not in the red no-contact sweater that he had been wearing up to this point.

That indicates that McAvoy has been cleared for contact, which is a major step in his comeback. Head coach Jim Montgomery said that McAvoy was ahead of schedule, but won't be playing games in the near future.

The Bruins haven't missed their top defenseman too much to start the season, allowing just 21 goals over the team's first nine games, tied for the fewest allowed in the NHL.

But with McAvoy taking a big step on Monday, he should be back by the end of November. That should make life even easier on the blue line and for Boston's goaltenders.