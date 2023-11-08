Charlie McAvoy loses appeal of suspension

BOSTON -- Charlie McAvoy will be serving the entirety of his four-game suspension, the NHL has ruled.

McAvoy had appealed the four-game suspension handed down to him for his hit to the head of Florida defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson last week in Boston. McAvoy reportedly wanted the suspension reduced to three games, which surprised the NHL.

Yet after hearing the appeal, commissioner Gary Bettman upheld the initial suspension.

"At the hearing, Mr. McAvoy spoke candidly and acknowledged that he 'did not successfully deliver the check I intended to,' noting that his intention was to deliver a shoulder-to-shoulder check on Mr. Ekman-Larsson," Bettman wrote in his ruling. "Mr. McAvoy reiterated that he had no intention to injure Mr. Ekman-Larsson on the play, and that he knows he made a mistake. Mr. McAvoy was respectful and appropriately remorseful for his actions. Mr. McAvoy went on to explain that this event happened because of a split-second decision he had made in error. While I recognize that the game of hockey is fast-paced, I cannot excuse actions, such as these, which are wholly avoidable."

Bettman concluded: "While, fortunately, Mr. Ekman-Larsson was not injured on the play, the onus was still on Mr. McAvoy to avoid direct contact with Mr. Ekman-Larsson's head. Simply put, Mr. McAvoy could have, and should have, avoided making this illegal hit, but did not."

McAvoy was assessed a major penalty for the hit, and he was issued the suspension the next day by the NHL Department of Player Safety.

The Bruins have gone 2-1-0 without McAvoy, beating the Maple Leafs (via shootout) and Stars while dropping a 5-4 decision to the Red Wings in Detroit over the weekend.

The 25-year-old McAvoy is in the second year of his eight-year, $76 million contract extension, which he signed in October 2021. He had two goals and six assists with a plus-6 rating in his 23:53 time on ice in nine games this season prior to the suspension.

The Bruins will play without McAvoy one more time on Thursday night against the Islanders, and he'll be eligible to return Saturday night in Montreal.