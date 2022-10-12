Charlene Casey found guilty in South Boston crash that killed 2-year-old Colin McGrath

BOSTON – Jurors found Charlene Casey guilty Wednesday in the 2018 South Boston crash that killed 2-year-old Colin McGrath.

Wednesday marked the first full day of deliberations after jurors got the case Tuesday afternoon.

Casey was found guilty of negligent motor vehicle homicide.

Colin McGrath (Family photo)

Sentencing will take place at a later date. Casey faces up to 2.5 years in the House of Correction.

Prosecutors said Casey caused the crash by failing to yield to a van at L and East Sixth Streets, forcing the van up onto the sidewalk and into Colin's stroller.

The defense argued during the trial that the van played a bigger role and this was a tragic, freak accident.

Defense attorney Steven Boozang said Casey is disappointed by the result, and acknowledged it was a difficult case for everyone involved.

"She's very disappointed. She's very hurt. She has been from the beginning. She somehow felt responsible for this," Boozang said. "The law is just terrible, the jury instructions are horrible for cases like this. But we felt we had the facts on our side. Our hats are off to the jury. This was a difficult, difficult case for the jury, for everybody, for the DAs and for the judge."

Charlene Casey in Suffolk Superior Court, October 4, 2022. CBS Boston

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden released a statement following the verdict.

"While we're grateful for the jury's decision, we are fully aware that no verdict can even begin to alleviate the grief the McGrath family and their loved ones will forever hold over the loss of Colin," Hayden said. "This case was tragic and heartbreaking in every way."