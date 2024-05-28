Man steals donated Harley and drives through New Hampshire bar to get away

HAMPTON, N.H. - A Memorial Day motorcycle theft caught on camera has left owners at the L Street Tavern in Hampton, New Hampshire, stunned.

"The bike was stolen off the patio in broad daylight," L Street Tavern owner, Terry Diadone, said.

Motorcycle to benefit Salisbury family battling Alzheimer's

This was no ordinary motorcycle. This was a custom-made Harley-Davidson that's been parked on the patio of the L Street Tavern for past several weeks. The motorcycle was to be raffled off to help raise money for a Salisbury family battling Alzheimer's. The fundraiser helped raise $23,000 for family. The Harley was donated by a bike collector in South Carolina who knew the Salisbury family and wanted to make difference. Then, the day of the raffle, the unthinkable happened.

"It's been under lock and key. Under surveillance no idea someone steel that bike," Diadone said.

Theft caught on camera

Police identified a suspect in the theft as 26-year-old Brian Bennett from Amesbury. Surveillance shows a man who appears to be Bennett stealing the bike.

"He had one of our guys who thought he was the winner move stuff out of the way and then he just took off down the patio," Diadone said.

Surveillance also caught him driving it right out the front door of the restaurant. That's when L Street's owners quickly called police.

"The Seabrook Police Department spotted the vehicle - spotted the motorcycle - they activated their lights in an attempt to stop the motorcycle. He took off at high rate of speed. They decided not to pursue," Hampton Police Chief Alex Reno said.

Bennett was eventually stopped and arrested in Wrentham after running out of gas. Now he faces a number of charges.

Ian Timmons is a firefighter and veteran. He won the raffle but has yet to collect his prize. Police say the Harley will be delivered to him soon.

"Initially, you know, I was mad that the guy stole it from a veteran on the anniversary of Memorial Day, but then I found out he might have a mental illness, so I just want to make sure he gets the right help," Timmons said.

"I am glad it came to a peaceful resolution. We were able to get the property back, and person who did will be held accountable for their actions," Reno said.



The Salisbury family has received the money raised by the raffle.