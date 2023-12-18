Chargers sign Will Grier off Patriots' practice squad

"That's on me": Bailey Zappe on his costly interception in Patriots' Week 15 loss to Chiefs

BOSTON -- For the second time in as many weeks, the Patriots have had a quarterback plucked off their practice squad.

This time, the Los Angeles Chargers signed Will Grier on Monday.

The #Chargers signed QB Will Grier off the #Patriots' practice squad, per source.



The first significant move by interim GM JoJo Wooden. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 18, 2023

The Chargers have a need at the position, with Justin Herbert being out for the year with a fractured finger. Easton Stick started in Week 15 for the Chargers, who lost 63-21 in Las Vegas on Thursday night.

Last week, the Patriots had rookie Malik Cunningham signed off their practice squad to the Baltimore roster.

Grier, 28, hasn't played in an NFL game since 2019. A third-round pick out of West Virginia in 2019, Grier completed 28 of his 52 passes for 228 yards with no touchdowns and four interceptions in two starts as a rookie for Carolina.

But his strong preseason performance for Dallas this summer led to him signing with the Bengals' practice squad and then the Patriots' practice squad this season. Now, he'll join the 53-man roster for the Chargers.

The move leaves the Patriots with just Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe on their quarterback depth chart.