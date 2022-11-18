Auburn man charged with murder of his boyfriend in Millbury

MILLBURY -- A 34-year-old man has been indicted on a murder charge in the death of his boyfriend last month. Kevin Donnellan, of Auburn, had previously been charged with assault with intent to murder.

Ryan Anderson, 29, of Millbury was found dead in his home on October 911. He had significant stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Donnellan was the person to call 911, according to the Worcester County District Attorney. He told police the two had been fighting and he slashed Anderson in the neck.

Donnellan has been in custody since he was arraigned on various assault charges on October 3.

He will be arraigned on the murder charge at a later date.