New charges filed against boyfriend of man killed in Millbury

MILLBURY – New charges have been filed against a Millbury man, suspected in his boyfriend's death on Saturday. Kevin Donnellan is now charged with assault with intent to murder.

Prosecutors say Donnellan called 911 on Saturday afternoon. When officers arrived at the home on Millbury Avenue, they found Ryan Anderson dead in the basement.

Donnellan told police the two had been fighting and he slashed Anderson in the neck.

Police said Donnellan had cuts on his neck and arms. He is now being held without bail. 

First published on October 3, 2022 / 8:25 PM

