Changing construction in Cambridge confusing drivers, pedestrians: "It's like a jungle"

Ongoing construction in Cambridge's Central Square is creating confusion and frustration for drivers and pedestrians navigating the busy streets. Residents said that the road closures can change daily, making it difficult to know where to go.

"It's like a jungle," said resident Robert Loving.

"One day it goes this way, then they change it, putting the sign that way," said Victor, a Cambridge local out walking his dog. "Even when I'm driving it's that way. Which way am I supposed to go? Yesterday, this street was wide open; now you see that it's closed."

Some GPS systems have also not updated to reflect the new traffic patterns and struggle to redirect drivers through intersections that are now only open to bicycles and walkers.

It's not just affecting drivers; pedestrians now have to take more complicated routes to reach their destinations. Victor said that he has to use upwards of 5 crosswalks to get across the street.

"It's for pedestrian safety, but you got me puzzled on this one," he said.

"It is very aggravating because you have to walk all the way around," said Cambridge resident Denise Reed. "There's too much noise over here."

In a statement to WBZ-TV, a spokesperson for the city of Cambridge said the Central Square construction project has fallen behind schedule.

"Due to a number of unknown conflicts with the century-old utilities that required more work than expected, the project is 12 months behind schedule. We expect the area at Mass Ave. and River Street to be completed over the summer."

In addition to the construction near Mass Ave., the city estimates that additional construction on River Street should be finished by the end of the year.