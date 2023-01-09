Celtics won't have to deal with Kevin Durant on Thursday night

BOSTON -- Before they have to worry about the surging Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night, the Celtics first have to deal with the Chicago Bulls (Monday) and New Orleans Hornets (Wednesday). But when they do get to the Nets, the Celtics will not have to worry about Brooklyn's superstar player.

Kevin Durant will miss Thursday's tilt and at least a few more, as he is now out for at least two weeks with an MCL sprain in his right knee. He suffered the injury Sunday night in Miami when Jimmy Butler fell into his leg.

Durant missed 21 games with a similar injury in his left knee last season, but the Nets seem optimistic that this one won't keep him out as long. Still, Durant won't be around when Brooklyn hosts the first-place Celtics on Thursday night.

The Nets have enjoyed a nice turnaround since their 2-6 start, and now sit at 27-13 -- good for second place in the Eastern Conference behind Boston. Durant has been the catalyst behind the surge, averaging 30 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game this season. He's also been playing some solid defense, helping the Nets bring a top five D to the floor every night.

Durant scored 31 points against the Celtics earlier this season, but the Celtics beat the Nets, 103-92, in Brooklyn. After Thursday night's matchup, the two teams will meet again in Boston on Feb. 1 and March 3.