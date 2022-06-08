Scott Foster is leading the officiating crew for Celtics-Warriors Game 3

BOSTON -- The Celtics made it clear after their Game 2 loss to the Warriors that they were not very pleased with how the game was called. Boston wasn't happy that they weren't allowed to be as physical as Golden State, especially with Draymond Green bowling over Celtics players whenever he wanted.

The NBA isn't going to let such antics happen again in Wednesday night's Game 3 in Boston. Not based on the officiating crew the league is sending out for the game.

Scott Foster will head the crew in Game 3, along with David Guthrie and Courtney Kirkland.

Foster is best known as "The Extender," though he won't be extending anything with the NBA Finals currently tied at 1-1. But he's a veteran official that doesn't take any guff from players, so Green will probably have to hone things in a bit after he got away with anything and everything in Game 2.

And while a lot was made out of Green not getting hit with a second technical foul after engaging in a dust-up with Jaylen Brown in Game 2, he probably won't be getting that treatment again in Game 3. Guthrie gave out more technical fouls than any other official this season.

As for Foster, the Celtics are 3-1 with him officiating this postseason. He was on the floor when the Celtics completed a first-round sweep of the Brooklyn Nets (so much for that "Extender" nickname) and for Boston wins in Game 4 and Game 7 over the Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals. Boston's lone loss with Foster on the officiating crew was in Game 1 of the East Semis against the Milwaukee Bucks in Boston.

The last game that Foster worked was Golden State's series-clinching win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

Hopefully, Game 3's officiating will be more like Game 1 of the NBA Finals, when people barely noticed that there were refs on the floor. But with Foster involved, chances are we'll be hearing a lot about the zebras as soon as Game 3 tips off.