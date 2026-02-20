Jaylen Brown helps Celtics thump Stephen Curry-less Warriors 121-110

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN Associated Press

Jaylen Brown had 23 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists for his third triple-double of the season, and the Boston Celtics rolled over a Golden State Warriors team playing without Stephen Curry, 121-110 on Thursday night.

Payton Pritchard added 26 points and Sam Hauser scored 16 to help Boston win for the seventh time in eight games and spoil the Golden State debut of former Celtic Kristaps Porzingis.

Brown, the leading scorer in the Eastern Conference before the All-Star break, matched his career-high in rebounds, all on the defensive end. His 13 assists are a career-best.

It was the All-Star's fifth career triple-double.

Porzingis played in 99 games over two seasons in Boston and winning a championship before getting traded to Atlanta over the summer. The Warriors acquired him from the Hawks at the trade deadline but the oft-injured 7-foot-2 center had been nursing a left Achilles injury.

The Warriors played without two-time NBA MVP Curry, who is sidelined with a knee injury. Golden State is 6-11 this season when Curry doesn't play.

Golden State struggled to get much going without their star.

De'Anthony Melton had 18 points and Will Richard and Gui Santos had 17 each for the Warriors. Porzingis had 12 points.

Boston led by 30 then had to hold on when Golden State made a run in the fourth quarter. Gary Payton II's dunk got the Warriors within 111-99 with six minutes left before Pritchard made back-to-back 3-pointers.

Brown had eight points and was one of eight Celtics to score in the first quarter.

Boston pulled away after that. The Celtics opened the second quarter with a 17-2 run, driving past Porzingis several times while building a 74-51 halftime lead.

