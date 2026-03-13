Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 35 and breaks Wilt's record as Thunder beat Celtics 104-102

By CLIFF BRUNT AP Sports Writer

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander broke Wilt Chamberlain's record for consecutive games with 20 points or more, scoring 35 points in the Oklahoma City Thunder's 104-102 win over the Boston Celtics on Thursday night.

Oklahoma City's Chet Holmgren was fouled on a rebound with 0.9 seconds remaining and made two free throws to break a 102-all tie. Boston's Payton Pritchard missed a long 3-pointer as time expired.

Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 20 in 127 consecutive games, topping Chamberlain's mark that had stood since 1963. He hit a midrange jumper with 7:04 left in the third quarter that gave him 21 points and tied the game at 69-all. He finished with nine assists and six rebounds and made 13 of 18 field goals.

The Thunder won their seventh straight game - all since Gilgeous-Alexander returned from an abdominal strain that kept him out of the All-Star Game.

Jaylen Brown scored 34 points for the Celtics. Boston's Jayson Tatum sat out as he works his way back from surgery to repair his right Achilles tendon. He's played in three games since his return, including Tuesday's loss at San Antonio.

The matchup of the defending champion Thunder, who have the league's best record, and the 2024 champion Celtics, who are second in the Eastern Conference, was tight throughout.

Gilgeous-Alexander hit a pullup jumper with just over a minute remaining to break a 98-all tie.

Brown made two free throws to tie the it with 50.8 seconds left.

Gilgeous-Alexander again went to his free-throw line jumper and connected with 29.6 seconds remaining to put Oklahoma City ahead 102-100.

Brown scored on a turnaround with 23 seconds left to set up the final sequence. Gilgeous-Alexander passed to an open Alex Caruso, who missed a 3-pointer, but Holmgren grabbed the rebound and was fouled.

Up next

Celtics: Host Washington on Saturday.

Thunder: Host Minnesota on Sunday.