By CRAIG MEYER Associated Press

Nikola Jokic had 24 points, nine assists and eight rebounds, Jamal Murray had 21 points, seven rebounds and four steals, and the Denver Nuggets overcame a 17-point first-half deficit to defeat the Boston Celtics 105-101 on Wednesday night.

Murray drained a jumper with 6.4 seconds remaining to extend the Nuggets' lead to three, 104-101, before Celtics star Jayson Tatum was called for a technical foul after he tossed the ball from the baseline to a referee standing near midcourt. Murray sank the ensuing free throw to seal the win.

Five Denver players scored in double figures, including DeMar DeRozan, who had 13 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter.

The Nuggets rode a 20-4 run in the third quarter, that included a scoreless stretch of 4:35 for Boston, to take their first lead of the night, 69-67, on a Cameron Johnson jumper. From there, the teams traded the lead 15 times in the final 16:10 before a pair of DeRozan free throws with 49 seconds remaining gave Denver the lead for good.

The win was the Nuggets' fifth in their past seven games while the Celtics dropped back-to-back regular-season games for the first time since March 10-12.

Tatum finished with 24 points for Boston, but scored only four points in the second half and had a season-high six turnovers, four of which came during Denver's third-quarter comeback. Neemias Queta added a season-high 17 points and 10 rebounds while Payton Pritchard had 15 points.

Boston, which was making 38.2% of its 3-pointers this season, missed 33 of its 44 shots from beyond the arc.

Up next

Celtics: At Sacramento on Saturday.

Nuggets: Host Houston on Friday.