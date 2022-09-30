Celtics signing Blake Griffin to one-year deal

BOSTON -- The Celtics are adding some depth to their frontcourt.

Boston is signing veteran forward/center Blake Griffin to a one-year deal, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

Free agent Blake Griffin has agreed to a one-year, fully guaranteed deal with the Boston Celtics, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 30, 2022

The 33-year-old Griffin most recently played for the Nets, with whom he spent one and a half season after being traded to Brooklyn from Detroit.

Griffin played in 56 games last year, starting 24 of them and averaging 6.4 points with 4.1 rebounds in 17.1 minutes per game. He appeared in just two of the Nets' four playoff games, when Brooklyn was swept out of the first round by the Celtics. He averaged 4 points and 2 rebounds in his 12.5 minutes per game.

Griffin entered the league as the first overall pick in 2009, though he missed his rookie season due to injury. He's a six-time All-Star, though he hasn't been an All-Star since 2018-19 with the Pistons. He was an All-Star for each of his first five active seasons, from 2010-15.

The Celtics figure to be thin in the frontcourt, with Robert Williams set to miss the start of the year after undergoing a knee procedure last week. At 36 years old, Al Horford may not be in position to completely fill in the missing minutes, and Griffin should help in that regard.