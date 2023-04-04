Celtics reportedly sign Justin Champagnie to fill final roster spot

BOSTON -- In a sure sign that the regular season is coming to an end, the Celtics have filled their last roster spot for the team's final four games before the playoffs. Boston reportedly signed forward Justin Champagnie to fill the team's 15th spot on the roster, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Champagnie, a 6-foot-6 forward who went undrafted out of Pittsburgh in 2021, has appeared in 39 games with the Toronto Raptors over the last two seasons. He was on a two-way contract with Toronto, and also played with the Raptors 905 and the Sioux Falls Skyforce of the G League over the last two years.

Champagnie played in 36 games for Toronto in 2021 as a rookie, averaging 2.3 points and 2.0 rebounds over 7.8 minutes per game. He was a lot more productive over a lot more minutes for the Raptors 905, averaging 21.1 points off 49 percent shooting (and 41 percent from 3-point range) to go with 8.3 rebounds per game in his 35.9 minutes per contest in 2021.

He's seen action in 23 games for the Skyforce this season, averaging 18.2 points and 8.1 rebounds per game while hitting 52 percent of his shots.

The Celtics visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday before wrapping up the regular season with three straight home games: Wednesday and Friday night against the Raptors and Sunday afternoon against the Atlanta Hawks. With a three-game lead over the 76ers for the No. 2 seed in the East, the Celtics will likely opt to rest their starters over the final three games.

That could give Champagnie a chance to show the Boston brass what he's got for a potential future contract. He'll give the team some additional wing depth as they close out the regular season, and some strong play could land him another extended look from the team in next year's training camp.