Celtics reportedly interested in free agent guard Patrick Beverley

BOSTON -- The Celtics lost a lot of grit and fire when they traded Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies this offseason. They may be looking to replace some of those attributes with guard Patrick Beverley.

Beverley is a free agent and looking to land with a contender this offseason, and reportedly has a "potential suitor" in Boston, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

The 34-year-old certainly brings the fire and can trash talk with the best of them. More importantly, he would be a decent contributor off the bench. But the Celtics traded Smart in part to clear up the team's logjam at guard, so it doesn't seem like Boston would be a very appealing destination for Beverley unless the C's trade away one of Derrick White, Malcolm Brogdon, or Payton Pritchard.

Beverley started last year as a member of the L.A. Lakers but was traded to the Magic as part of a four-team swap mid-season. He was bought out by Orlando and finished the season with the Chicago Bulls. Between the Lakers and the Bulls, Beverley averaged 6.2 points off 40 percent shooting to go with 3.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game last season.

Over his 11-year NBA career with the Rockets, Clippers, Timberwolves, Lakers, and Bulls, he has averaged 8.5 points per game off 41.3 percent shooting.

Beverley made $13 million last season, and the Celtics would not be able to offer anywhere near that to him this offseason. The best they'll likely be able to offer is the veteran's minimum, so unless he's really desperate, Beverley will likely end up elsewhere this summer.