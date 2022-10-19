Efficiency and balance rule the night and other takeaways from Celtics' win over 76ers

BOSTON -- After losing in the NBA Finals a few months ago, the Celtics have said all the right things about the new campaign. They've learned from coming up short on the NBA's biggest stage, but they've also moved on. They won't forget that sting of defeat, but the time for sulking is over. That sting is a nice motivator for the season ahead.

Until Tuesday night, that was all just talk. And talk needs to be backed up to mean anything.

The Celtics backed it up with their 126-117 opening-night win over the 76ers at TD Garden. If they play the way they did against Philly, this Celtics team can get over the hump and bring a title home to Boston. They looked like a team fully capable of living up to the hype.

They did it with poise, efficiency, and balance. They didn't have a complete meltdown when whistles were going Philly's way and Embiid tried to snap off Marcus Smart's hand. They ran the floor (a lot) and attacked the hoop rather than settling for forced threes.

And that balance. Goodness gracious was it a balanced attack. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown led the way by each pouring in 35 points. Marcus Smart added 14 out of the starting five, while Malcolm Brogdon (16 points) and Grant Williams both did damage off the bench.

Mix in some incredible Bill Russell tributes, a fresh new look for the TD Garden floor and some really sweet City Edition uniforms, and it was a near perfect evening for the Boston Celtics. It's just one of 82, but it was one great way to start the season.

The hype is real. The team is real. Now let's enjoy the journey over the next eight months.

Here are all the takeaways from a gratifying evening of Celtics basketball:

Tatum, Brown look dangerous

The kids are all grown up. The last time we saw Tatum in a meaningful game, he was stinking it up in the NBA Finals. There was no stink on Tuesday night, as Tatum scored his 35 points off 13-for-20 shooting. Only seven of those 20 shots were from three (Tatum made only two), and he missed just two of his two-point attempts on the night. Tatum was 5-for-6 in the paint, and got to the free throw line nine times.

Tatum set the tone from the jump, hitting a three, getting to the line, and blocking a shot all within the first two minutes of the game. He also mucked things up on defense by geting his arms into passing lanes, which helped the Celtics get running.

The other half of the Jays was just as impressive. Jaylen Brown put on a show for the home crowd with 35 points of his own on 14-of-24 shooting, making him and Tatum a combined 27-for-44 (61.3 percent) from the field.

Duos to score 35+ points each in a season opener:



Jayson Tatum/Jaylen Brown - 2022

Oscar Robertson/Jack Twyman - 1961

Jerry West/Wilt Chamberlain - 1969 pic.twitter.com/FbW1wRqFEE — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 19, 2022

As Brown said so eloquently after the game, the Celtics "aren't taking no mess this year." Sounds like JB has already coined this year's mantra for the Boston Celtics.

Celtics ran the floor -- a lot

If they're not too tired after the season, these Celtics could probably sprint in the Olympics. Or at least compete in some long-distance events.

They ran the floor a lot on Tuesday night and tallied 24 fast-break points. Boston turned 14 Philly turnovers into 22 points.

The nifty pass from @smart_MS3 led to the big finish from @FCHWPO in tonight's @JetBlue Play of the Game 🔨 pic.twitter.com/vOMgDXBrUR — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 19, 2022

That helped them rack up the paint points too, with the Celtics winning the battle under the basket, 44-38. Impressive against a team that employs Joel Embiid.

Brodgon is pretty perfect for this team

It was only one game, but Malcolm Brogdon looks like the perfect fit for this team. He made an immediate impact in a Boston uniform with 16 points off 7-for-11 shooting in his 24 minutes on the floor. That output was better than the entire Sixers bench.

Brogdon had eight points in the second quarter, six of which came when Philly had a chance to take over the game early in the frame. They did not, thanks to Brogdon's explosive scoring prowess. He even kept the offense going when both Tatum and Brown were given a breather early in the fourth quarter.

Brogdon also had four assists and a pair of steals in the win. Solid debut. Really solid debut.

A rookie head coach?

Joe Mazzulla did not look like a 34-year-old making his head coaching debut. He pushed all the right buttons on Tuesday night, and his players made it very clear after the game that they have full faith in the interim head coach.

Marcus is Marcus

Marcus Smart did Marcus Smart things, and he once again mixed it up with Embiid. Those two dudes just really don't like each other.

Fracas aside, Smart did his thing on defense, flustering anyone who tried to put the ball in the cup against him.

Marcus Smart guarded James Harden on 25 possessions and allowed just 3 points



He guarded Tyrese Maxey on 13 possessions and allowed 4 points



He guarded with PJ Tucker on 10 possessions and allowed 0 points



He guarded Tobias on 9 possessions and allowed 0 points



DPOY. — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) October 19, 2022

His passing was on point too, with a game-high seven assists on the night. And though he had a few of those "Marcus what are you thinking?!?" shots, he also got to the line eight times.

Jaylen makes beautiful posters

a high-flying start to the season 🔨 pic.twitter.com/b1RG5OiYsH — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 19, 2022

That's it. That is the observation.

Grant remains hot

Grant Williams did not get an extension before Monday's deadline, and is now playing for a contract. His restricted free agency this summer will be really interesting if he plays like he did Tuesday.

Williams hit all five of his shots, including all three bids from downtown, for an ultra-efficient 15 points in his 24 points.

If Brogdon and Grant are combining for 30+ a night, holy smokes this Celtics team is dangerous. And it's going to make Williams a very rich man this summer.

Vonleh earned his paycheck

Noah Vonleh is obviously limited, considering Boston is his eighth team in his six NBA seasons. And he was no match for Embiid for most of Tuesday night, especially early on.

But the man earned his veteran's minimum paycheck on Tuesday, banging bodies with the Sixers big man for 20 tough minutes. He's going to be an important piece while Robert Williams is out, and had a pretty solid start to his Celtics career in a really tough matchup.