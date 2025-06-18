Celtics Mock Draft Roundup with NBA Draft just one week away

What happened to the Celtics against the Knicks, and what's next this offseason?

What happened to the Celtics against the Knicks, and what's next this offseason?

While the NBA Finals have yet to be decided, the 28 other teams are gearing up for next week's NBA Draft. That includes the Boston Celtics.

While Boston is technically the reigning champs for at least one more day, the Celtics are bracing for an offseason that could include a handful of changes. With Jayson Tatum likely out for the entirety of next season after rupturing his Achilles in the East Semis, Brad Stevens and the front office may look to trim some payroll and get under the second apron this summer. That could mean veterans like Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis are traded away, and the Celtics will have to rely on younger, cheaper talent in 2025-26.

At least Stevens has a pair of intriguing draft picks that could yield some younger, cheaper talent next week. The Celtics are slated to pick 28th overall in the first round, and then make the second pick (32nd overall) in the second round on Thursday.

Here's who the Mock Draft community believes the Celtics will take come next Wednesday.

Jonathan Givony, ESPN: Drake Powell, SF, North Carolina

Drake Powell of the North Carolina Tar Heels. Peyton Williams / Getty Images

Finding a wing like Powell, who's capable of soaking up minutes, hopefully gaining some experience and perhaps emerging as capable of adding value in a year from now, would be a major win. NBA teams like Powell's feel for the game and long-term upside, especially his ability to guard everyone from point guards to power forwards while flying around to protect the rim, crash the glass and close out with purpose on the perimeter. He plays exceptionally hard, has tremendous mobility covering ground, rotating all over the floor -- with the question being whether he's an aggressive enough scorer or accurate enough shooter to hold his own on that end of the floor.

Givony and Jeremy Woo mock Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner to the Celtics in the second round at 32nd overall.

Rasheer Fleming of the Saint Joseph's Hawks blocks a shot by Dre Davis of the Seton Hall Pirates. Rich Schultz / Getty Images

Fleming is a perfect role player for a Celtics team that will need a role player who can be on the court right away. We know Boston is going to cut costs this summer. Assuming his jump in 3-point shooting in his junior year is legitimate, Fleming will be exactly what the Celtics want. He has a 7-5 wingspan, so he's going to disrupt on defense. Boston having him on an end-of-the-first-round contract for the next four years would be huge for the bottom line.

Kevin O'Connor, Yahoo Sports: Adou Thiero, F, Arkansas

Adou Thiero of the Arkansas Razorbacks goes for a layup against the Auburn Tigers. Stew Milne / Getty Images

Thiero is a slasher with a jacked frame and an explosive first step, but he has severe limitations on offense as a shooter. If he's able to figure out the shot, then his length and versatility would make him a classic 3-and-D role player. The Celtics have had good success at improving shooters, so he'd be a fair bet at this spot, considering his other strengths are tailor-made for their system.

Kyle Boone, CBS Sports: Noah Penda, SF, France

Noah Penda of Le Mans in action during the Betclic Elite French Championship against AS Monaco in Salle Gaston Medecin in Monaco. Laurent Coust/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A French prospect putting together a strong season with Le Mans, Penda checks several boxes as a long forward who can score inside and out and match up well physically defending multiple positions. He could give Boston some long-term flexibility as it enters a potential transition year next season.

Matt Norlander, CBS Sports: Drake Powell, SF, North Carolina

I thought Powell could play himself into a top-20 pick a year from now if he returned to North Carolina, but the elite athlete opted to chase the NBA and is likely to be a first-round pick regardless. If he continues along his developmental path, Powell could grow into a top-15 defender in the NBA by the end of his first contract. A lot of work to do offensively. Good hoops IQ, willing to learn, important he lands with a team that can foster his development. Boston would be an ideal fit.

The combine proved that Fleming is a little taller than 6-8 (barefoot) with a wingspan a little better than 7-5. Those measurements are great for somebody who also shot 39% from 3 on 4.5 attempts per game as a 20 year-old, and that's among the reasons Fleming should go in the lottery despite mostly operating off of the national radar in three seasons at Saint Joseph's.

NBADraft.net: Collin Murray-Boyles, PF, South Carolina

South Carolina Gamecocks forward Collin Murray-Boyles dunks against the LSU Tigers. John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A physically mature and mentally tough forward with an old-school skillset, Murray-Boyles brings a blend of grit, versatility, and motor that makes him a unique frontcourt presence.

NBADraft.net has Boston taking Missouri shooting guard Tamar Bates in the second round at No. 32.

A smooth, left-handed wing with elite shooting, a polished offensive game and a high basketball IQ. ... He excels in catch-and-shoot situations and has a reliable pull-up jumper, including a notable step-back three.

USA Today: Hugo Gonzalez, G/F, Real Madrid

Hugo Gonzalez of Real Madrid. Borja B. Hojas / Getty Images

One of Europe's top young NBA prospects, Gonzalez is a versatile wing with the ability to score inside and out. He can handle the basketball, pass and is a surprising shot-blocker. He's still raw.