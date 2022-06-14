Celtics missed their first 12 three-point attempts to start Game 5 of NBA Finals

BOSTON -- The Celtics needed to come out strong Monday night to start Game 5 of the NBA Finals after blowing Game 4 last Friday. They did not, however, come out strong to start Game 5..

The Celtics missed a ton of shots to start their Finals tilt against the Warriors in San Francisco. They missed layups. They missed free throws. Most notably, they missed threes. A lot of threes.

Boston started Game 5 by going 0-for-12 from three-point range, the most missed threes to start a Finals game over the last 25 years, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

Rough.

The Celtics started 0-12 from 3-pt FG, the most missed threes to start a Finals game over the last 25 years h/t @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/FY8mAPvbE3 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 14, 2022

The Celtics didn't make their first three of the night until there was 4:34 left in the second quarter. Jayson Tatum drained one from the left wing to cut into Golden State's lead, making it a 37-29 game.

Al Horford hit a three after Tatum and Marcus Smart hit one shortly after that, but the Celtics finished the first half just 3-for-15 from downtown. Tatum and Smart were both 1-for-3 from behind the arc, while Horford was 1-for-2. Jaylen Brown was 0-for-2, Payton Pritchard was 0-for-3, and Grant Williams and Derrick White were both 0-for-1 from deep for Boston.

The Warriors were only 3-for-17 from three-point land, and Steph Curry didn't hit any from long range. But Golden State turned nine Boston turnovers into 13 points and led 51-39 at halftime.

It wasn't just threes that the Celtics missed in the first half of Game 5. Boston was just 16-for-41 overall, and a dreadful 5-for-9 at the charity stripe.

The Celtics are going to need one heck of a turnaround in the second half if they want to come back against the Warriors and return to Boston with a 3-2 series lead.