Celtics reportedly in "strong talks" on three-team trade that would bring Kristaps Porzingis to Boston

BOSTON -- With the Celtics looking to beef up the team's depth in the front court this offseason, Brad Stevens is reportedly exploring a trade for Washington big man Kristaps Porzingis.

While Porzingis is currently deciding on his $36 million player option for the upcoming season, Boston and Washington have discussed the framework for a trade, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

"The Celtics are pursuing Kristaps Porzingis from the Wizards in a potential opt-in-and-trade deal, sources tell me," Charania reported Wednesday afternoon. "I'm told Washington and Boston have been in discussion on potential framework as Porzingis navigates the decision on his $36 million player option for next season."

Eastern Conference championship contender pursuing Kristaps Porzingis in potential opt in-and-trade with the Wizards: pic.twitter.com/JFQ78784rk — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 21, 2023

The Wizards are in full rebuild mode after dealing away Bradley Beal over the weekend, and will likely be looking to add young players and draft picks for Porzingis. Boston is somewhat short on both of those, but could easily match salaries with a deal centered around veteran Malcolm Brogdon. It's very likely that a third team would have to get involved to take on Brogdon's contract and send other more appealing assets to Washington.

Charania later reported that the Celtics, the Wizards, and the L.A. Clippers are in "strong talks" on a deal that would send Porzingis to Boston and Brogdon to Los Angeles.

Sources: Wizards, Celtics and Clippers are in strong talks on a trade that would send Kristaps Porzingis to Boston, Marcus Morris and draft compensation to Washington and Malcolm Brogdon to Los Angeles. Sides are still working through details and Porzingis’ $36M player option. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 21, 2023

As for what Porzingis could bring to Boston, he'd add a lot of balance to the C's current guard-heavy roster. The former No. 4 overall pick played at an extremely high level for Washington last season, leading the team at 23.2 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. It was his best season since he was an All-Star for the New York Knicks in 2017-18.

Porzingis, 27, shot a career-best 49.8 percent from the field last season while also hitting 38.5 percent from downtown -- his highest percentage from deep since his lone All-Star nod.

Trading for Porzingis would allow the Celtics to see how he fits with fellow bigs Robert Williams and Al Horford for a season before a potential Jaylen Brown supermax contract kicks in next summer. We'll see if Stevens and the C's can work out a deal with the Wizards ahead of the NBA Draft, which takes place Thursday night.