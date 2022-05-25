Celtics can't mess around and play with fire -- win these next two against the Heat

BOSTON -- The Eastern Conference Finals is all square heading into Game 5 in Miami. Had the Celtics played to their abilities earlier in the series, they could be looking to clinch a trip to the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

The Celtics have been the superior team for most of the series, but two bad quarters -- really, really bad quarters -- cost them two games. A putrid third quarter in Game 1 and a spiritless start to Game 3 (at home) let both games swing in Miami's favor.

Boston battled back to make Game 3 interesting for about five minutes at the end of the game. While it wasn't enough, it gave the Celtics some momentum to bring into Monday night's Game 4. They answered their embarrassing defeat in Game 3 by racing out to an early lead and never looked back.

Bouncing back after losses has been the Celtics' calling card the last two rounds. They never led their series with the Bucks in the second round until walking off the court with a Game 7 victory. They haven't had a series lead against the Heat, but need to change that on Wednesday night.

To win the series, Boston is going to have to win at least one more game in Miami. It's in the Celtics' best interest to get that out of the way in Game 5, and then come back to Boston with a chance to clinch the series. Doing everything in their power to avoid a Game 7 in Miami needs to be Boston's focus over the next three days.

In both Games 2 and 4, Boston had a renewed sense of urgency to come out strong and play a full 48 minutes. It resulted in a pair of 20-point win. The Celtics had a refreshed focus on protecting the ball and attacking -- and protecting -- the rim on Monday night, and they succeeded in grand fashion. They passed the ball to each other instead of handing it Miami every other possession, and their interior defense had the Heat scared to enter the paint.

That is how the Celtics play their best basketball, and when they play like that, they win. It's pretty simple.

And it shouldn't take a loss to reaffirm that focus. Inching closer to their first trip to the NBA Finals should be all the motivation the Celtics need at this point. But for whatever reason, having their best opportunity in front of them hasn't been enough for the Celtics this postseason.

Even after a wire-to-wire win on Monday, Ime Udoka called out his team for them needing to feel the agony of defeat to snap them into shape. Robert Williams said it shouldn't take a punch to the face to get the squad motivated.

No one disagreed with either point. Jayson Tatum, who led the way with 31 points on Monday, said it's clear that the Celtics need to bring the same sense of urgency that they had for Game 4 into Wednesday night's tilt in Miami.

"I think we have to have that mindset going into Game 5 that it is a must-win game," said Tatum. "[Game 4] was essentially something like that. Everybody knew it. We could all feel it. I think that showed in the way we came out."

Whatever it takes, just go out and win. And then win again. Don't even tempt fate with a Game 7.

The Celtics are the better team talent-wise. Even with Marcus Smart and Robert Williams hobbled, Boston appears to be the healthier squad too, with Miami's Jimmy Butler obviously dealing with something while Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry are limited as well.

The Heat have them beat in grit and mettle, but the Celtics have plenty of that on their own. With just a little more, the Celtics can win this series and head to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010.