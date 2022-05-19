Celtics' Al Horford available to play in Game 2 vs. Heat

BOSTON -- The injury news in the Eastern Conference finals has been all over the map for both the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat, and Game 2 hasn't even begun.

The trend continued on Thursday afternoon, when starting forward Al Horford was upgraded from doubtful to questionable for Thursday night's Game 2. Not long after that upgrade, the news got better for Boston, with Horford officially being made available to play in Game 2.

Horford had been in health and safety protocols since Tuesday, landing there just hours before Game 1 tipped off in Miami.

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka -- who missed his press conference Wednesday due to a non-COVID illness, but was able to speak with the media on Thursday -- said that the team was awaiting tests from Horford to determine if he could play or not in Game 2.

"He'll go through the protocols and we're unsure about his status until some testing results come back," Udoka said while still listing Horford as doubtful.

The Celtics continued testing Horford, to the point where he was able to clear protocols with plenty of time to spare before Thursday's tip-off.

Horford's return should be a major boost for the Celtics, who trail 1-0 in the series and will be without Derrick White (personal reasons) in Game 2. The team is still unsure on the playing status of Marcus Smart (foot sprain).

Horford was immense in getting the Celtics past the Bucks in the second round, both for his defensive work on Giannis Antetokounmpo and for his 13 points and 9.4 rebounds per game in the postseason.