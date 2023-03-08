Watch CBS News
Soon-to-be 3-legged kitten named Ice Cream needs 'hero adopter'

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - A soon-to-be three-legged cat has arrived in Massachusetts from Louisiana and is in need of a "hero adopter," the MSPCA says.

Ice Cream the 3-month-old kitten was born with a club foot. The condition is not life-threatening, but MSPCA says amputation is the best treatment.

"The surgery itself is actually fairly routine, and will help ensure he can live a life free of further complications," MSPCA Director Mike Keiley said in a statement.

fqoiuxhwiaawycr.jpg
Ice Cream the 3-legged kitten MSPCA-Angell

Ice Cream is at the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem along with 15 other new feline arrivals and will undergo surgery this week. After that, he and other cats from the south will be made available for adoption. 

Adoption information will be posted on the MSPCA's website

March 8, 2023 / 2:44 PM

