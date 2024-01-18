Watch CBS News
Bill to ban cat declawing in Massachusetts passes Senate

By Neal Riley

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Massachusetts could be on its way to becoming the third state in the nation to ban cat declawing.

The state Senate unanimously passed legislation to outlaw what advocates say is an "inhumane procedure." It involves removing the first bone of the toes on a cat's feet.

"It's a painful process that many times results in complications and behavioral issues that are often so severe that families choose to surrender their cat," the MSPCA said in a statement. "Declawed cats are four times more likely to bite and seven times more likely to develop inappropriate litter box habits."

The American Veterinary Medical Association discourages declawing pet cats "as an elective procedure," but defers to the best judgment of a veterinarian. 

What's in the bill that would ban declawing in Massachusetts?

The proposal bans declawing except when a vet determines it's medically necessary to address a cat's health condition. Violators would face a fine of $1,000 for the first offense, $1,500 for the second and $2,500 for each additional offense.

The bill still needs to pass the House before it reaches Gov. Maura Healey's desk. New York, Maryland, and several cities in the United States have already banned cat declawing. 

"By passing this legislation, veterinarians will no longer have to weigh the choice knowing that if they don't provide the procedure an owner is likely to just look for someone who will," Sen. Mark Montigny, D-New Bedford, said in a statement.

Neal Riley

Neal J. Riley is a digital producer for CBS Boston. He has been with WBZ-TV since 2014. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe and The San Francisco Chronicle. Neal is a graduate of Boston University.

First published on January 18, 2024 / 4:04 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

