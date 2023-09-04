Casas homers and knocks in 4 as Red Sox beat Rays 7-3 to end 13-game skid at Tropicana Field

By MARK DIDTLER Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Triston Casas homered and drove in four runs, Brayan Bello earned his team-leading 11th win and the Boston Red Sox stopped a 13-game losing streak at Tropicana Field by beating the Tampa Bay Rays 7-3 on Monday.

Boston's slide at the dome began on April 23, 2022.

Wilyer Abreu had a leadoff double before Justin Turner drew a one-out walk in the sixth inning, ending Aaron Civale's day. Chris Devenski (3-4) entered and gave up Casas' three-run shot that put the Red Sox ahead 4-3.

Casas added a run-scoring single and Masataka Yoshida connected on a two-run homer off Andrew Kittredge in the eighth that made it 7-3. Casas has three homers and 11 RBIs during a career-best 11-game hitting streak.

Bello (11-8) gave up three runs, all in the first, and five hits over six innings.

Boston closer Kenley Jansen, who pitched the ninth in a non-save situation, was checked by an athletic trainer with one out but remained in the game.

Civale, acquired from Cleveland on July 31, allowed three runs, two hits and three walks while striking out a career-high 12 during a 98-pitch outing. The right-hander has gone 5 1/3 or fewer innings in five of his six starts with Tampa Bay.

Brandon Lowe grounded a two-run single up the middle and Harold Ramírez had an RBI double down the third-base line off Bello as the Rays took a 3-0 lead in the first.

Bello recorded an out on 11 consecutive batters after Ramírez's hit. The righty ended his outing by striking out Ramírez with two on to end the sixth.

Civale retired his first 10 batters, six on strikeouts. After a pair of walks in the fourth, Adam Duvall got Boston's first hit with a two-out RBI single later in the inning.

POSTSEASON SPEEDSTER?

Speedy OF Billy Hamilton is set to join the Rays' Triple-A affiliate at Durham on Tuesday and is under serious consideration for a potential playoff roster spot.

"It's something that we factor in all the time," manager Kevin Cash said. "I think we would look at him as a potential weapon."

The 32-year-old Hamilton has 326 stolen bases in 951 career games. He has been caught stealing 72 times.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: OF Alex Verdugo, who left Sunday's game with left hamstring tightness, didn't play and might miss the three-game series. ... RHP Corey Kluber (right shoulder inflammation) threw off a bullpen mound.

Rays: SS Taylor Walls was out of the lineup due to groin soreness. He played two games over the weekend after missing six weeks with a strained left oblique.

UP NEXT

Rays RHP Zach Eflin (13-8) faces Boston RHP Kutter Crawford (6-7) on Tuesday night. Eflin and Toronto RHP Chris Bassitt, scheduled to pitch against Oakland, will be looking to become the AL's first 14-game winners.

