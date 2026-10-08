Carver police seek hit-and-run driver who injured 2 high school students at bus stop

Police in Carver, Massachusetts, are looking for the driver of a pickup truck involved in a hit-and-run that injured two high school students at a bus stop early Thursday morning. The incident happened on Forest Street at about 6:15 a.m.

According to police, the two 16-year-old Old Colony Regional Vocational Technical High School students were waiting at the stop as their bus approached with its yellow warning lights activated.

The students were both struck by the side mirror of a passing pickup truck, which was described as dark-colored with LED lights. The truck then drove away after hitting the students.

The incident was witnessed by the driver of the bus, according to police. Both students were taken to the hospital by their family for treatment for their injuries.

"We are keeping both students and their families in our thoughts, and wish them a fast and full recovery," said Aaron Polansky, superintendent-director of Old Colony Regional Vocational Technical High School in Rochester. "We encourage members of the community to assist the Carver Police Department with their investigation in any way possible."

Carver police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or who has surveillance or dashcam footage from the area to contact them.

"Even the smallest piece of information could help investigators identify the vehicle involved," Carver police said.

Carver is a town on the South Shore of Massachusetts, about 45 miles southeast of Boston.