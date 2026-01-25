Carver, Massachusetts shooting at child's birthday party kills 2 and wounds 2 others

A shooting at a child's birthday party in Carver, Massachusetts Saturday night killed two people and wounded two others, the district attorney said.

Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said there were multiple 911 calls made just after 7 p.m. for a reported shooting at Saint John The Baptist, a social club on Silva Street.

First responders found a 27-year-old man dead at the scene. A 20-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he died.

Two other men, a 28-year-old and a 32-year-old, were hospitalized. Cruz said that they were in stable condition as of Saturday night.

The suspect is a 22-year-old man who left the scene but was then taken into custody, Cruz said. He is expected to be arraigned either Monday or Tuesday in Wareham District Court, depending on the weather.

The names of the victims and suspect have not been released.

Cruz said this was not a random shooting. He said everyone involved in the incident at the family party appeared to know each other.

"The people here in the town of Carver should feel safe," he said. "There is no ongoing threat."

No other information about the shooting was immediately available. The shooting is still under investigation.

Carver is a Plymouth County town with a population of just under 12,000. It is about 45 miles south of Boston.